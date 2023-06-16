15-year old boy burnt to death in Andhra, suspect held

15-year old boy burnt to death in Andhra, suspect held

Meanwhile, the police have picked up a person, who is believed to have had an affair with the victim’s sister

PTI
PTI, Cherukupalli (AP),
  • Jun 16 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 21:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year old boy was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Cherukupalli village in Bapatla district on Friday morning, police said. The incident is said to have occurred when the class 10 student had gone to attend tuition classes at 6 am.

Also Read | Fire breaks out near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

A senior district police official said they are still investigating the case to ascertain whether the death was due to self-immolation or murder. “That boy died of burns. We are registering a case. It is still not clear what exactly happened,” Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told PTI.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up a person, who is believed to have had an affair with the victim’s sister, and are interrogating him. The boy was found dead in a remote place where there was no CCTV surveillance, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 