15-year-old boy held for rape attempt in Kerala

A 15-year old boy was held in connection with a rape attempt and attack on a 21-year old woman at Kondotty in North Kerala district of Malappuram.
The student, currently in 10th standard, made the sexual assault bid on Monday noon. The boy allegedly took the woman forcefully to a vacant plot and made the sexual assault bid. As the woman resisted she was brutally attacked. She later managed to escape.
Police traced the accused on Tuesday on the basis of identification marks given by the woman. Injury marks were found on the accused's body also. The woman was hospitalised with serious injuries.
