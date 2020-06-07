1,515 new COVID-19 cases in a single day in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike on Sunday with 1,515 persons testing positive for Coronavirus, even as 18 people, including a 20-year-old pregnant woman, died due to the infection taking the death to 269.

Chennai topped the list with 1,156 cases, including one “imported case” and its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (135), Tiruvallur (55), and Kanchipuram (16). These four districts account for 25,848 of the total 31,669 positive patients in the state.

The active cases stood at 14,396 while the number of discharges rose to 16,999, the Health Department said in its daily bulletin. For the first time, the state released district-wise testing data with Chennai topping the list with 1,21,950 tests so far and Coimbatore a distant second with 22,872 tests.

Of the 18 deaths, 13 were reported from government hospitals, while the remaining five patients died in private hospitals in the state. Of the 18 persons who died, the government said 15 had co-morbid conditions and only three did not have any underlying health condition at the time of admission.

Also, the state tested 16,275 samples on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,92970, the highest in the country.