16 trains on Hindupur-Penukonda route cancelled

16 trains on Hindupur-Penukonda route cancelled

A senior official said getting clearances from different railway zones and the exigency of the works together made it difficult for a prior announcement

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 21:03 ist
Representative picture. Credit: DH File Photo

The Railways on Monday made a last-minute announcement, cancelling 16 trains, partially cancelling six and diverting eight others from March 21 to 29, in a move that will hit thousands of passengers.

The South Western Railway said the cancellation was necessary to carry out doubling and electrification works on Hindupur-Penukonda (37 km) section. "We are forced to take these steps. However, this is just a temporary inconvenience. Once the works are carried out, the capacity will increase and we can run more number of trains smoothly with greater speed," Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde said.

Also Read — Central Railways clocks Rs 200 crore from ticket checking revenue

Asked about the reason for the delay in announcement, a senior official said getting clearances from different railway zones and the exigency of the works together made it difficult for a prior announcement. "We acknowledge that the announcement should be made days earlier. We request the cooperation of the public, especially our passengers who already booked the tickets," he said.

Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger-Services) Anup Dayanand Sadhu said SMS has been sent to all passengers who had booked tickets on the trains indicating the status of cancellation/partial cancellation and diversion.

The doubling and electrification of the Yelahanka-Penukonda (120 km) section, a key arterial route linking Bengaluru to Telangana, was sanctioned in  2015-16. Officials said they plan to complete the work on the 37-km section by March-end.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Indian Railways
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

 