17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383

The COVID-19 cases rose to 383 in the union territory of Puducherry on Monday with 17 more people testing positive, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. A total of 229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am and of them, 17 tested positive, he told reporters here.

The total active cases stood at 226 of which 218 are in hospitals here while seven in Karaikal and one patient was in Yanam, an enclave of the UT in Andhra Pradesh.

Eleven of the new patients had been admitted to the state run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) Hospital and the remaining six to the centrally administered JIPMER here, he said.

The patient admitted to the hospital in Yanam is a 14- year old boy from Hyderabad. While 149 people had been treated and discharged so far, the fatalities remained at eight with no fresh deaths reported in the last two days.