19-year-old, 2 school students arrested in SSI murder case

Three persons, including two school students, were on Monday arrested by the Pudukkottai district police for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Special Sub-inspector (SSI) in the wee hours of Sunday after the policeman chased the trio on his motorcycle for stealing goats.

19-year-old Manikandan and two juveniles were picked up by the police who arrested them after intense questioning. S Boominathan, the SSI with Navalpattu police station in Tiruchirappalli district, was hacked to death on Sunday in neighbouring Pudukkottai district.

Police said Boominathan and Head Constable Chitiraivel spotted the trio stealing goats and fleeing in a motorcycle during routine patrol on Saturday night.

“When the policemen stopped the vehicle, the trio did not stop and sped from the spot. SSI Boominathan chased the motorcycle and caught them near the railway bridge at Manivijay Nagar in Pudukkottai district,” a statement from the Pudukkottai district police said.

As the SSI began questioning the men, police said, the trio took out a machete and hacked Boominathan to death. “Another SSI, Sekar, who rushed to the spot after hearing about Boominathan chasing the motorcycle-borne men found him lying in a pool of blood,” the statement added.

Four teams formed to nab the culprits cracked the case in about 24 hours, police said. The trio is being questioned.

Pudukkottai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisha Parthiban had on Sunday said in a message to the DGP that the SSI was hacked to death by “goat theft accused.” The last rites of the SSI, who is survived by a 45-year-old wife and 21-year-old son, was held on Sunday evening.

Condoling the death of the SSI, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to Boominathan’s family and that a person from the family will be provided with a government job.

Check out latest videos from DH: