19-year-old girl held at Kozhikode airport for gold smuggling 

A 19-year-old-girl hailing from Kasargod in Kerala was held on charges of trying to smuggle gold from Dubai through the Kozhikode International Airport on Sunday night.

Nearly 1,884 grams of gold, worth around Rs 1 crore, was found hidden in her inner wear. She was held by the police following a tip-off when she was coming out of the airport after customs' clearance.

Police identified the accused as Shahala who initially refused the charges. Later, a body examination by the police led to the seizure. The woman was suspected to be a carrier. She was being quizzed.

In view of the frequent golf smuggling through the airport, which is situated in Malappuram district, the district police had enhanced vigil against the smuggling racket. A special team formed by the police, so far, foiled around 85 such bids to smuggle gold through the airport. Some customs officials were also found to be helping the smuggling rackets.

Frequent clashes among members of the smuggling racket and even suspected killings had prompted the police to enhance the vigil against the smuggling rackets.