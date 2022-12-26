Girl held at Kozhikode airport for gold smuggling

19-year-old girl held at Kozhikode airport for gold smuggling 

In view of the frequent golf smuggling through the airport, the district police had enhanced vigil against the smuggling racket

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 26 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 11:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 19-year-old-girl hailing from Kasargod in Kerala was held on charges of trying to smuggle gold from Dubai through the Kozhikode International Airport on Sunday night.

Nearly 1,884 grams of gold, worth around Rs 1 crore, was found hidden in her inner wear. She was held by the police following a tip-off when she was coming out of the airport after customs' clearance.

Police identified the accused as Shahala who initially refused the charges. Later, a body examination by the police led to the seizure. The woman was suspected to be a carrier. She was being quizzed.

In view of the frequent golf smuggling through the airport, which is situated in Malappuram district, the district police had enhanced vigil against the smuggling racket. A special team formed by the police, so far, foiled around 85 such bids to smuggle gold through the airport. Some customs officials were also found to be helping the smuggling rackets. 

Frequent clashes among members of the smuggling racket and even suspected killings had prompted the police to enhance the vigil against the smuggling rackets.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gold smuggling
Kerala
Kozhikode

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 