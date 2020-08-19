19-year-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old student from Coimbatore, who was preparing for NEET to pursue a career in medicine, died by suicide on Tuesday, apparently due to fear of writing the exam.

Her decision to end her life came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE scheduled to be held next month.

According to police, the girl was found hanging in her room on Tuesday morning. She was preparing for NEET for the past two years, the police added.

NEET is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with two students – S Anitha and S Prathiba – ending their lives in 2017 and 2018 respectively after failing to clear the entrance exam. They had scored enough marks in the plus-2 exams to get into medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

NEET is considered discriminatory as students from rural areas are pitted against those coming from the urban areas across the country, who apparently enjoy better educational facilities.