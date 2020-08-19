19-year-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide

19-year-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 19 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 18:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 19-year-old student from Coimbatore, who was preparing for NEET to pursue a career in medicine, died by suicide on Tuesday, apparently due to fear of writing the exam.

Her decision to end her life came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE scheduled to be held next month.

According to police, the girl was found hanging in her room on Tuesday morning. She was preparing for NEET for the past two years, the police added.

NEET is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with two students – S Anitha and S Prathiba – ending their lives in 2017 and 2018 respectively after failing to clear the entrance exam. They had scored enough marks in the plus-2 exams to get into medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

NEET is considered discriminatory as students from rural areas are pitted against those coming from the urban areas across the country, who apparently enjoy better educational facilities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
NEET
Suicide

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 