196 passengers stranded as boulder falls on NMR track

A total of 196 passengers of Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) was stranded in the middle of their journey on Friday, when a big boulder fell on the track between Hillgrove and Aderley railway stations.

The heritage train left Mettupalayam, about 40 km from here, and had to stop as the big boulder, along with loose soil, fell on the track in between the two stations, railway sources said.

The passengers numbering 196 were stranded in the middle and the railways arranged buses which dropped them at Coonoor, some 30 km from the spot, they said.

The restoration work to clear the boulder and mud has begun, they said.