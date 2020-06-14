1,974 fresh coronavirus cases, 38 more deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

38 more people have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in Tamil Nadu pushing the number of fatalities to 435 in the state, where 1,974 people were infected by the virus on Sunday, the health department said.

With 1,974 fresh cases being confirmed, the total number of those affected by the disease in the state climbed to 44,661, the department said in a bulletin said.

The number of recoveries on Sunday stood at 1,138 leading to a cumulative tally of 24,547 so far. The number of active cases including those remaining in isolation was at 19,676, the bulletin said.

Chennai continues to record a high number of COVID-19 cases at 1,415 today alone among other districts. The state capital is closely followed by neighbouring Chengalpet, which also saw 178 people getting affected, the bulletin said.