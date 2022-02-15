2 boys suffer acid burns in Kerala after drinking 'water' from fruit seller

2 boys suffer burns in Kerala after drinking 'water'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 15 2022, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 19:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two boys suffered acid burns after one consumed "saline water" from a roadside shop selling cut fruits and vegetables at a beach in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Saturday.

Muahammed, 14, a native of Thrikarippur in Kasargod, and his friend Sabid were visiting the beach as part of a picnic team.

Mohammed felt a burning sensation after consuming mangoes and gooseberry kept in a 'saline water' in jars in the shop, which are very common in many parts of Kerala, his relatives informed the media. Mohammed drank the fluid assuming it was drinking water.

He suffered discomfort and vomited the water at once. The water fell over Sabid. The two were rushed to a hospital. Mohammed suffered burns in the mouth and internal organs, while Sabid suffered burns on his right shoulder.

As the incident came out on Tuesday, the Food Safety Authority officials carried out raids at the shops selling the cut fruits and vegetables and collected samples. The officials said that it was suspected that acetic acid was being illegally used by the shops to make vinegar for preserving the cut fruits and vegetables.

There have been allegations that even used acid mixed water from batteries were used by the wayside eateries selling cut vegetable and fruit shops.

