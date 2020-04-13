2 cops 'attacked', injured during arrack raid in Kerala

2 cops 'attacked', injured by couple during arrack raid in Kerala

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 08:33 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Two civil police officers were injured, one of them lost two fingers in his hand, when a couple allegedly attacked them during a raid at their house, where illicit liquor was stored at Uppathara near here. The raid was carried out following a tip-off that illegal arrack was distilled at the residence.

Thomas John (34) and Animon Ayyappan (33), suffered grievous injuries and have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

"We reached the house of the couple following a tip-off and seized the arrack. When we found that the family was pouring the spurious liquor down the drain, we tried to stop them but were attacked.. Two fingers of John were severed" they said.

The couple was arrested on charges of attacking the officers during the raid. The incident comes on a day when a police team in Punjab was attacked by a group, in which an assistant sub-inspector's hand was chopped off. The group of 'Nihangs' (a sect of sikhs) attacked the police personnel after they were intercepted in Patiala.

