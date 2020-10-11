2 dead, 5 injured in house collapse in Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 11 2020, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 17:29 ist
Two women died and five others were injured when a part of an old house here collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rains, police said.

The incident happened at around 12.10 pm at Hussainialam when the seven people were in the house.

All of them with injuries were shifted to a hospital where two women died and the five were under treatment, a police official told PTI.

After getting information about the house collapse, a rescue operation by personnel from the police and other government departments was carried out.

Authorities began demolition of the remaining part of the house. Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday.

