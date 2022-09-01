2 electrocuted to death in TN during Ganesh Chaturthi

2 electrocuted to death, 3 injured in Tamil Nadu during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Confirming the incident, the Collector said the mishap occurred around 10:30 PM on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 01 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 16:36 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Two men were electrocuted and 3 others sustained injuries when a huge decorated wooden car used in Ganesh idol immersion procession here came into contact with an overhead power cable, a top district official said on Thursday.

The incident happened when the 'chapparam' was returning to its position near Rajapalayam, district Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said. The mishap occurred around 10:30pm on Wednesday when the chariot was being brought to its stand after the idol of Lord Ganesh was immersed.

"Unfortunately, two persons died and three others sustained injuries due to electrocution when the chariot came into contact with a live overhead cable," Reddy told PTI. The villagers of Chokkanathanputhur near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, about 520 km from Chennai, took out a procession on Wednesday night and immersed the idol in a nearby lake.

S Munishwaran (24) and K Marimuthu (23) died while the injured Selva Ganesh, Selvapandi and Muppidathi are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in the district. The Collector visited the injured at the hospital and also consoled the grieving family members. State Governor RN Ravi expressed anguish over the incident and condoled the deaths. He "prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured," a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Tamil Nadu
Ganesh Chaturthi
India News

