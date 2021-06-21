2 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Sivakasi

2 dead in explosion at firecracker factory in Sivakasi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Two people died and two were injured on Monday after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, news agency ANI reported.

Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited.
 

 

Tamil Nadu
Explosion

