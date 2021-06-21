2 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Sivakasi

Two people died and two were injured on Monday after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, news agency ANI reported.
Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited.
Tamil Nadu: An explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Two dead, two injured. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/bXRXwS1vRr
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
