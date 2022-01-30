2 men killed in accident at fireworks unit, TN CM announces solatium

Two men were killed and two others sustained injuries in a mishap at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers.

The two workers were killed on Saturday night due to an accidental explosion and blaze at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Nattarmangalam village of Virudhunagar district.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families and expressing grief, Stalin ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the two workers, Arumugam and Kubendran, who were killed in the mishap, an official release here said.

The Chief Minister ordered 'best treatment' to the two injured workers at a government facility. Also, Stalin announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to one of the two workers, Deivendiran, who sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a government hospital in Madurai. The financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the beneficiaries.

