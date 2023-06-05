2 teens missing from Kozhikode beach drowned; bodies recovered

Bodies of two teens missing from Kerala beach recovered

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Jun 05 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 14:45 ist
The bodies were found after more than 16 hours of search and rescue operations by the police, fire force, fisheries department and local fishermen. Credit: PTI Photo

The bodies of the two teenaged boys, who went missing a day ago from Kozhikode beach after going into the sea to retrieve their ball, were found floating close to the breakwater more than 16 hours after they disappeared.

The body of one teen was found close to midnight and the other around 4 AM on Monday, an officer of Elathur Coastal police station said.

"The inquest proceedings are over and after the post-mortem is carried out, the bodies would be handed over to the families," the officer said.

The bodies were found after more than 16 hours of search and rescue operations by the police, fire force, fisheries department and local fishermen, the officer said.

The teens went missing when they went into the water to retrieve their ball which had gone into the sea while they were playing there, police said.

The incident had occurred between 7.30-8.00 AM on Sunday.

The teens apparently got caught in the undercurrents and were pulled into the sea. While others present there were able to pull one of them to safety, the remaining two were swept away, police had said.

