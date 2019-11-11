2 trains collide in Hyderabad, at least 25 injured

A Multimodal transport (MMTS) train rammed into a stationary passenger train near Kacheguda railway station on Monday morning.

At least 25 passengers were hurt and efforts are on to save the local train driver stuck in the driving cabin. Passengers in the coaches behind the engine suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

A lapse in the signalling system is said to have caused the accident. Officials said the MMTS was to get a signal for platform No 4 but got clearance for platform No 2.

The MMTS train was proceeding from Falaknuma to Secunderabad and was given a green signal to arrive on platform number 2, where a passenger train was already standing. The MMTS rammed into it.

The accident spot was a few seconds before the platform and the slow movement of the train averted a major disaster. The goof-up is being probed into.

The MMTS train engine got mangled in the accident with three coaches tilting towards the left.

South Central Railway (SCR) confirmed the accident and announced setting up an enquiry into the accident.

Several local trains via Kacheguda were cancelled. Important express services were running on the other tracks.