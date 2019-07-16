2 women die as MTC bus runs over bike on Chennai road

Two young women were killed, and another person is battling for life at a hospital after the two-wheeler they were riding in triples came under the wheels of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on the arterial Anna Salai in the heart of the city on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred when N K Shiva, who was riding the bike, tried to overtake the MTC bus no. A51 playing from Tambaram East to Broadway near the YMCA grounds in Nandanam at around 8.50 am. The two-wheeler came under the moving bus crushing both the pillion riders – Bhavani and Nagalakshmi – while Shiva has been rushed to a hospital.

The accident has been caught on CCTV cameras and the visuals are chilling to say the least. Initial reports suggest that the trio hail from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and were working in a private firm in Egmore. The CCTV footage show Shiva trying to overtake the bus but the trio coming under the bus instantly.

While Shiva was wearing a helmet, neither of the women were wearing one, traffic police said. The footage also showed that there was no space on either side of the road as vehicles were parked on the side of the Anna Salai.

Siva is currently at the Government Royapettah Hospital, while Saidapet Traffic Police has detained bus driver Gunasekaran.