20 dogs killed, some suspected buried alive at Kerala airport

Around 20 stray dogs were killed and some were even suspected to be buried alive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The airport has been facing a stray dog menace for quite some time and recently four dog bite incidents were reported.

An agency engaged in maintaining the cleanliness of the airport premises was suspected to have committed the grave act by making the authorities believe that the dogs would be given for adoption. The local police registered a case and started an investigation.

Also Read | American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two held

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, who visited the spot on Tuesday, said that stringent action would be taken against the culprits. The carcasses were exhumed for postmortem examination. Syringes found in a vehicle used for carrying the dogs were also sent for chemical examination.

The incident is suspected to have taken place last week. Video footage of the incident surfaced on social media. NGO People for Animals also sought action against the culprits.

Airport sources said that the stray dog menace was a major cause for concern. Security staff and a woman airline staffer were among the four who recently suffered stray dog bites. Though the matter was taken up with the city corporation, there was no lasting solution.

Officials of the Adani Group, which is now running the airport, preferred to reserve their comments as the police investigation is underway.