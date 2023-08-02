20 dogs killed, some 'buried alive' at Kerala airport

20 dogs killed, some suspected buried alive at Kerala airport

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, who visited the spot on Tuesday, said that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 22:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 20 stray dogs were killed and some were even suspected to be buried alive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The airport has been facing a stray dog menace for quite some time and recently four dog bite incidents were reported.

An agency engaged in maintaining the cleanliness of the airport premises was suspected to have committed the grave act by making the authorities believe that the dogs would be given for adoption. The local police registered a case and started an investigation. 

Also Read | American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two held

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, who visited the spot on Tuesday, said that stringent action would be taken against the culprits. The carcasses were exhumed for postmortem examination. Syringes found in a vehicle used for carrying the dogs were also sent for chemical examination.

The incident is suspected to have taken place last week. Video footage of the incident surfaced on social media. NGO People for Animals also sought action against the culprits.

Airport sources said that the stray dog menace was a major cause for concern. Security staff and a woman airline staffer were among the four who recently suffered stray dog bites. Though the matter was taken up with the city corporation, there was no lasting solution.

Officials of the Adani Group, which is now running the airport, preferred to reserve their comments as the police investigation is underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
dogs
Stray dog attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 