20 injured as under-construction building collapses in Kerala

At least 20 people were injured, few of them seriously, after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in this north Kerala district collapsed on Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the multi-storied building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials were swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building.

Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Check out latest DH videos here