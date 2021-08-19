20 months on, Hyderabad encounter probe commission asks Telangana govt to present evidence

The Justice Sirpurkar commission probing the police “encounter killing” of the four men accused of rape-murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad in December 2019 has asked the Telangana government to present its evidence on Saturday.

The Supreme Court had constituted the three member panel headed by former SC judge Justice V S Sirpurkar, after the sensational encounter was challenged by civil liberties activists as “extra-judicial killings.”

The term of the commission was extended again by another six months on 3 August by the Court which observed that the probe has been “going on and on.” The SC bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has reportedly remarked that a similar panel formed to probe the July 2020 encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in Uttar Pradesh had already submitted its report.

While Justice Sirpurkar commission's first sitting took place on 3 February 2020 the later proceedings like physical hearings, it stated, were impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read | Hyd vet rape-accused encounter: SC gives panel 6 months

The commission has however received 1,333 affidavits from the public, 103 from the police, government officials, witnesses and doctors. Voluminous records of SIT investigation, call data, medical forensic and ballistic reports were also collected.

The inquiry commission has now decided to commence hearings in a hybrid form – both physical and virtual, “where in some witnesses will be examined in the physical presence and some in the virtual presence of the commission.”

Nevertheless, all the witnesses, advocates of the commission, state government and persons served with notices, others are required to appear physically before the commission operating from the Telangana high court premises.

An official of the commission said that Chairman Sirpurkar and other members would preside over the Saturday hearing, where the Telangana government is asked to present its evidence, virtually through video conferencing.

Thereafter 18 witnesses will be examined on 26, 27, and 28th August in the same manner, the commission secretary said in a statement.

The case

Mohammed alias Arif (26) a lorry driver and A-1, and three others – Gollu Shiva, Gollu Naveen and Ch Chennakesavulu – all in twenties and hailing from Maktal in south Telangana were shot dead by the Cyberabad police, just over a week after the gruesome rape-murder on 27-28 November night at Shamshabad on the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The suspects were arrested on 29 November and were produced before a court.

Like in the Dubey case, the four were in police custody when they were killed. In the pre-dawn hours of 6 December 2019, the men were taken to the Chatanpally underpass where the body of Disha, as the vet was later referred to, was found in half burnt condition.

Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar had claimed that the accused, taken there to recover the victim’s mobile and other belongings, snatched two weapons and started firing at the police team.

“We warned them to surrender but the accused did not heed, forcing us to open fire. They were later found dead with bullet injuries,” Sajjanar stated.

Though the commission hearings are open to the public, in view of Covid-19 a limited number of pass holders will be allowed inside.