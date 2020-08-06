20 villages in Tamil Nadu get flood alert

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 06 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 23:14 ist
Flood alert has been sounded in more than 20 villages in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavani in west Tamil Nadu. Due to heavy rain in Udhagamandalam, over 50,000 cusecs of water were flowing into the Bhavani River, Revenue officials said on Thursday. The river water reaches Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir at Bhavanisagar.

The Public Works Department said 38,477 cusecs of water flowing into the Bhavani River reached the reservoir and the flow decreased to 35,067 cusecs during the day.

The level of the reservoir touched 92.77 feet against the full capacity of 105 feet.

The officials said if the inflow continues to increase and the level rises up to 100 feet, water would be released from the reservoir into the Bhavani River which would merge with Cauvery.

