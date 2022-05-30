200 people booked for brandishing swords in Kerala

200 people booked for brandishing swords during Durga Vahini march in Kerala

They have been booked under provisions of the Arms Act, which is a non-bailable offence

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 30 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 20:47 ist
Slogan shouting activists of Durga Vahini -- mostly young women -- allegedly brandished swords. Credit: DH Photo

Kerala police on Monday registered a case against nearly 200 people, including local leaders and activists of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), for allegedly brandishing swords during its rally held a week ago near Neyyattinkara near here.

Police said during the march organised at Keezharoor near Neyyattinkara on May 22, the slogan shouting activists of Durga Vahini -- mostly young women -- allegedly brandished swords.

They have been booked under provisions of the Arms Act, which is a non-bailable offence, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the one dealing with unlawful assembly and creating communal divide in the society, police said. The Aryancode police registered a suo-moto case after examining the video clips of the route march which went viral on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swords
Kerala
Kerala Police
India News

What's Brewing

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

 