200 people booked for brandishing swords during Durga Vahini march in Kerala

Kerala police on Monday registered a case against nearly 200 people, including local leaders and activists of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), for allegedly brandishing swords during its rally held a week ago near Neyyattinkara near here.

Police said during the march organised at Keezharoor near Neyyattinkara on May 22, the slogan shouting activists of Durga Vahini -- mostly young women -- allegedly brandished swords.

They have been booked under provisions of the Arms Act, which is a non-bailable offence, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the one dealing with unlawful assembly and creating communal divide in the society, police said. The Aryancode police registered a suo-moto case after examining the video clips of the route march which went viral on social media.