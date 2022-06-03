200 women affected after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

200 women affected after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

The affected women complained of vomiting, headache and burning sensation in eyes

IANS
IANS, Visakhapatnam,
  • Jun 03 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 17:54 ist

About 200 women workers of an apparel firm fell sick after a gas leakage at an adjacent veterinary drugs company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district.

The gas leak occurred at Porus Laboratories affecting the staff of an adjacent firm in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area.

The affected women complained of vomiting, headache and burning sensation in the eyes.

Police said that all the affected employees were shifted to hospital and they are out of danger. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali said that the gas is not fatal.

"There was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix Apparel India. The staff present inside the Seeds Apparel India's hall complained of vomiting sensation and hence were shifted to the nearby hospitals," she said.

Brandix, which is located next to Porus, is spread over 1,000 acres of land. Brandix campus has another company called Seeds Apparel India. There were 1,800 people working in the company.

All the staff members evacuated. Affected employees were shifted to two private hospitals in Achutapuram and NTR hospital in Anakapalle. The authorities were screening all 1,800 employees.

After the incident, Brandix suspended the work and sent all employees home. The chief minister, who is in Delhi, enquired about the incident and directed officials to provide best treatment to the affected.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe into the incident.

