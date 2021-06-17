21-year-old girl stabbed to death by 'jilted lover' in Kerala

A 21-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a suspected jilted lover in Malappuram district of Kerala on Thursday.

Drishya, daughter of Balachandran of Elamkulam near Perinthalmanna in the suburbs of Malappuram district, was stabbed to death. Her younger sister also suffered serious stab injuries.

The suspect Vineesh Vinod has been arrested by the police.

Balachandran's shop was gutted on Wednesday night, suspected to be done by Vinod.

Police's prima facie information was that the accused entered the house and stabbed Drishya. Her sister was also attacked when she tried to save her. Their mother, who was in the bathroom at the time of the incident, came out hearing the children screaming. The accused had left the spot by that time.

Though the two sisters were rushed to the hospital, Drishya's life could not be saved.

Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das told reporters that the accused was held by the police and is being questioned.

Vineesh is suspected to have committed the crime without the support of anyone else.

According to local sources, Vineesh was earlier warned by the police on the basis of a complaint of Drishya's family that he was pestering her.

Drishya, who was pursuing an LLB course, studied with Vineesh in high school.