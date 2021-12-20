21-year-old held for sexually harassing schoolgirl, abetting suicide

A 21-year-old student was on Monday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who died by suicide on December 18 after leaving a note saying, “only cemetery or mother’s womb can ensure safety” for a woman.

The accused was arrested on Monday, after investigators found that he was in regular touch with the girl, and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The girl, who was studying Plus-One in a government school, was found hanging at her residence in Mangadu, located on the outskirts of Chennai, last Saturday. Her mother, who saw her hanging, found a suicide note in her room in which the girl had complained that there was no safety for women in society.

The suicide note, according to police, talks about the need for schools to impart lessons on treating girl students with respect. “Only cemetery or mother’s womb can ensure safety (for a woman),” the suicide note read.

The police said that the accused was the girl's senior in a private school she had studied in before shifting to a government school. They said that the duo got in touch through social media.

This is the third such incident in Tamil Nadu over the past two months, with two Plus-Two students having committed suicide in Karur and Coimbatore last month, alleging sexual harassment. The Coimbatore girl had accused her former teacher of sexually abusing her, following which the teacher and headmaster of the school were arrested and are currently in jail.

