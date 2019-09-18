23 fishermen rescued by Indian coast guards

23 fishermen drifting in high seas after their mechanised fishing boat’s engine developed a snag were rescued by Indian coast guards on Wednesday.

23 fishermen, who had set sail from Bhatkal, were soon drifting in the high seas after their engine developed a technical snag. Karnataka state Coastal Security police who picked up the distress signals from the adrift fishermen, contacted Indian Coast Guards.

Indian Coast Guard Ship, Rajdoot, on patrol off Karnataka and Goa coast was diverted to the site of drifting fishing boat, 30 nautical miles away from Mavinakurve. The attempts by Rajdoot’s technical team to revive the engine yielded no results. After rescuing all 23 fishermen, Indian Coast Guard ship requested another fishing boat, which was fishing in the vicinity, to tow the boat back to the Bhatkal coast.

