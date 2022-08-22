232 marriage on single day at Kerala's Guruvayur temple

The famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur district of Kerala witnessed 232 marriages on Sunday.

It is one of the highest number of marriages being held at the temple on a single day after Covid. Though 248 bookings were made some were cancelled at the last minute.

In 2017 August 277 marriages were reportedly performed on a single day at the temple premises and in 2018 as many as 264 marriages were performed on a single day.

In order to manage the rush, the temple authorities even considered limiting the maximum to 200 on a day. However, later it was decided to set up two more additional 'mandapams' apart from the three permanent ones. Only a maximum of 20 persons were allowed for each marriage. The marriages began at 5 am and were over by around 11 pm.

Police and temple authorities had made elaborate crowd management facilities.