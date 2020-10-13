24-year-old nurse set on fire by estranged lover in Vijayawada; both die

A 24-year-old nurse serving at a private Covid-19 care centre in Vijayawada died on Monday night after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her estranged lover.

The man, aged 27, also suffered 100 per cent burns after the woman yanked him close to her as she was set ablaze. He succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital later.

According to Vijayawada city south zone (in-charge) ACP M Ramesh, the woman, Chinnari, and the man. Nagabhushanam, who operates in the financing sector, were in a relationship for about four years.

The incident occurred at a working women’s hostel in Hanumanpet under the Governorpet police station limits where the woman was living.

“The two broke up some time back. On October 5, an argument ensued between the two at the same spot with the man demanding to know why she was blocking his calls. She then lodged a complaint with the police but withdrew as the man pledged not to bother her again,” Ramesh told DH.

However, on Monday night, Nagabhushanam came prepared with a petrol bottle and ensnared the woman returning from the hospital past 9 pm.

“It is not very clear if he poured the fuel on himself too, the petrol spilled on him in the melee or the girl yanked him close as she was set ablaze. The woman died on the spot while the man was shifted to a government hospital in Vijayawada and later to the Guntur Government Hospital where he expired,” the ACP said.

A case was registered by the Governorpet police under the IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 174 CrPC (death under suspicious circumstances).