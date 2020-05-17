25 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death in Andhra Pradesh

25 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death in Andhra Pradesh; Toll rises to 50

AP
AP, Amaravati ,
  • May 17 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 12:46 ist

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 50 and total cases to 2,380 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of one fatality and 25 new infections, the state Health Department said on Sunday. Of the new cases during the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot, according to a bulletin issued by the department.

Of the total positive cases, 150 were from other states. Srikakulam reported seven of the new cases, Chitoor and Guntur four each, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Kurnool three each and Nellore one. The lone death was reported in Krishna district, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,880 samples were tested and 103 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,433. Currently, the state has 747 active cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Andhra Pradesh
Chennai

What's Brewing

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 