25 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death in Andhra Pradesh; Toll rises to 50

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 50 and total cases to 2,380 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of one fatality and 25 new infections, the state Health Department said on Sunday. Of the new cases during the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot, according to a bulletin issued by the department.

Of the total positive cases, 150 were from other states. Srikakulam reported seven of the new cases, Chitoor and Guntur four each, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Kurnool three each and Nellore one. The lone death was reported in Krishna district, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,880 samples were tested and 103 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,433. Currently, the state has 747 active cases.