25 SFI activists held in Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case in Kerala

Twenty-five SFI workers were arrested in connection with the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad in Kerala on Friday.

Causing further embarrassment to the ruling CPM, a member of Kerala Health Minister's personal staff was also reported to be arraigned in the case. The Health Minister's office maintained that the person, SFI leader Avishit K R, had resigned from the minister's personal staff about a month ago.

As many as 19 SFI activists, including district office-bearers, were produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody. Non-bailable charges were invoked against the accused.

Congress leaders, including Opposition leader V D Satheesan reached the district by Saturday morning. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to visit the district soon.

Satheesan reiterated that the attack at Gandhi's office was planned by Kerala Chief Minister's office to please the BJP government at the rally. Congress is also planning a major protest march in the district.

Tension that broke out in various parts of the state on Friday evening lasted till late in the night. On Saturday, a minor tension prevailed at the Congress district committee office. Party leaders asked the police to leave the premises accusing them of not preventing the attack at Rahul Gandhi's office.

CPM state leadership reportedly summoned SFI state leaders and expressed strong displeasure over the attack on Gandhi's office. Action is likely to be initiated against the SFI district leadership over the issue.