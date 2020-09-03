26 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 3,186

26 new Covid-19 cases in Andamna & Nicobar islands

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,186 on Thursday as 26 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 47, a health official said.

Four new patients have travel history, while 22 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Forty-four more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 2,758, the official said.

There are now 381 active Covid-19 cases in the islands, he said.

The administration has so far sent 36,136 samples for Covid-19 tests, of which 35,876 have been received and 260 are awaited, the official added.

