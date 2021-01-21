2.99 lakh first-time voters to exercise franchise in Kerala assembly polls

As many as 2.99 lakh first-time voters have featured in poll-bound Kerala's fresh voters' list published on January 20.

The total number of voters as of now stands at 2.67 crore, of which, 1.37 core are women, 1.29 crore male and 221 transgender persons.

While Malappuram district has the highest number of voters at 32.14 lakh, Wayanad has the lowest number with 6.07 lakh voters.

Additionally, there are 90,709 NRI voters in the state with Kozhikode district topping the list with the highest number at 34,216.