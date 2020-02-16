2nd coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital

Arjun Raghunath
  • Feb 16 2020, 19:17pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 19:17pm ist
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

One more coronavirus-infected youth in Kerala was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being tested negative for the virus infection.

The youth who was under isolation at Kanhangad Government Hospital in Kasargod would be kept under home quarantine for some more days.

Out of the three coronavirus-infected persons in Kerala, one was discharged earlier. The girl in Thrissur is still in hospital awaiting her test results. All three patients were medical students in China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

