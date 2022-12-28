3 abroad returnees test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu

Three passengers, including a minor child, who came from China and Dubai to Tamil Nadu have tested Covid-19 positive and are being closely monitored by authorities from the Health Department.

The RT-PCR samples of a 39-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter who arrived at the Madurai Airport from China via Sri Lanka on December 27 returned positive following which they have been isolated at their home in Virudhunagar.

A passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday too tested positive after which the passenger was moved to a government facility.

“The woman returned from China with two daughters. While one tested negative, the other tested positive. They are asymptomatic and are doing fine. The duo have been isolated at their home in Virudhunagar. A team led by Deputy Director (Health) will monitor their health constantly,” J Meghanath Reddy, Virudhunagar district collector, told DH.

He said two family members who came in contact with the mother-daughter duo were also subjected to Covid tests, but they tested negative. “They are still under our observation and their samples have been sent to Madurai for further testing,” Reddy added.

Officials in Chennai the passenger, who tested positive during a random test at the airport, are from Cuddalore district and are isolated at a government hospital. “The process of identifying their contacts is on,” an official said.

Sources in the Health Department told DH samples that have returned positive will be sent for genomic sequencing to find out the variant at the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai. The department had on December 26 asked all private laboratories in the state to send samples of Covid-19 positive cases on a daily basis to SPHL for genomic sequencing.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Covid-19 regulations like wearing of masks in public places remain in force and asked people to celebrate the New Year responsibly after taking enough precautions.

“There is no need to panic. But at the same time, we need to be vigilant. Self-regulation is very important, and people should wear face masks in public places,” Subramanian said.

He also said the Union Government has stopped supplying Covid-19 vaccines to the state and Tamil Nadu currently has a stock of 3 lakh doses.