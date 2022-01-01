3 dead, 5 hurt in fire incident at TN cracker factory

3 dead, 5 injured in fire incident at Tamil Nadu cracker factory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three people died and five others were injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District, District Collector Meghanatha Reddy said.

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
India News
Fire

