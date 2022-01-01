3 dead, 5 injured in fire incident at Tamil Nadu cracker factory

Three people died and five others were injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District, District Collector Meghanatha Reddy said.

Three dead & five injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District, says the Meghanatha Reddy District Collector — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH: