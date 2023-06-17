3 held for brandishing airgun at Kerala liquor store

Three men have been taken into custody by the police here for allegedly threatening the staff of a foreign liquor outlet here, brandishing an airgun, last night, police said here on Saturday.
Police said the incident was reported from a liquor outlet in Puthol, under the Thrissur West Police Station limit.
The men allegedly threatened the staff of the outlet after they refused to give them liquor, citing closing time.

The shutters of the outlet were half down, and the staff asked them to come back the next day to buy alcohol.
When they realised that they would not get alcohol, the men allegedly brandished the airgun and threatened the staff.
Police took the accused into custody based on the complaint filed by the staff.
They will be arrested under IPC Section 393 (Attempt to commit robbery), police added.
