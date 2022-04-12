3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati.

A large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation.

Andhra Pradesh | At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati. A large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation. pic.twitter.com/aXcxGcCqrL — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: