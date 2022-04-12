3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 12:57 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati.

A large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation.

More to follow...

