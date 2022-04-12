3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati.
A large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation.
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022
