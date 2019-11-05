3 leaders of Kamal Haasan's Maiam party join BJP

Three candidates who were fielded by actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in the Lok Sabha polls joined the BJP here on Tuesday.
N Rajendran (Arakkonam), S Srikarunya (Krishnagiri) and T Ravi (Chidambaram) joined the BJP in the presence of former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan here. They had joined the MNM when the party was launched in 2018 and contested the Lok Sabha polls.
MNM contesting its first poll scored an impressive 4% votes but failed to win any seats. The party fared well in urban areas like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.
