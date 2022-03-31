3 sexually assault and kill pregnant goat, one held

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 31 2022, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 05:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A hotel worker was held in Kerala's Kasargod on charges of sexually assaulting and killing a pregnant goat.

Two more accused in the case are absconding.

According to the Hosdurg police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at a hotel in Kottachery, near Hosdurg.

Some staff from the hotel held the accused after they heard unnatural sounds from the cattle shed. One person, identified as Senthil Kumar (37), hailing from Tamilnadu, was held, while two others managed to escape.

Kumar had joined the hotel only a few months ago.

The police said a case was registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code for unnatural offence, and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

