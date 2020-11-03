3 startups run by women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru win Shri Shakti Challenge award

Three startups firms run by women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru are among six firms bagged Shri Shakti Challenge award organised by MyGov in collaboration with UN Women.

To encourage and involve women-led startups to come up with innovative solutions that can help in the fight against Covid-19 or solve problems, MyGov in collaboration with UN Women, launched the Covid-19 Shri Shakti Challenge in April 2020.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform founded by the Centre to promote the active participation of citizens in their country's governance and development.

Among a total of 1,265 entries, from across the nation, six were selected for award, said a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Following are the winners from Bengaluru :

1. Dr P Gayatri Hela, founder of Bengaluru-based Resada Lifesciences Private Limited.

The firm designs and develops home and agricultural-based products using plant extracts instead of synthetic chemicals. As per Gayatri, germs and other bacteria/viruses become resistant to chemicals over time, whereas nature always has a way of fighting back against these organisms. For Shri Shakti Challenge, Gayatri submitted her innovative product which is a non-alcoholic hand sanitiser that is relevant not only for Covid-19 but also for other infections.

2. Vasanthi Palanivel, is the CEO & Co-Founder, Seragen Bio Therapeutics Private Limited, Bengaluru, won in challange.

As a scientist and researcher, Palanivel studied the symptoms and impacts of the virus and realized that the lungs were one of the worst infected organs from Covid and she has developed a plasma solution to treat respiratory distress due to Covid-19, said a statement.

3. Another winner is Shivi Kapil, co-founder of Empathy Design Labs Bengaluru. This organisation focuses on healthcare, and took the pandemic as an opportunity to design solutions for pregnant women who could not go to the hospital due to risk of infection. She has designed Kriya, a wearable device for daily monitoring of pregnancy. The IoT-enabled product provides alerts and suggestions to expecting parents for timely action, the statement said.