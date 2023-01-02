3 suffered burns in minor fire at Sabarimala

Three people suffered burns in a minor fire at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple premises on Monday.
According to the police, three workers involved in the cracker offering suffered the burns in the fire while preparing crackers near the Malikapuram temple.
Two of them suffered serious burns. All were admitted to Kottayam medical college.
A probe was on to find the cause for fire mishap.
