3 suffered burns in minor fire at Sabarimala

3 suffered burns in minor fire at Sabarimala

Two of them suffered serious burns. All were admitted to Kottayam medical college

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 02 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 21:48 ist

Three people suffered burns in a minor fire at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple premises on Monday.

According to the police, three workers involved in the cracker offering suffered the burns in the fire while preparing crackers near the Malikapuram temple.

Two of them suffered serious burns. All were admitted to Kottayam medical college.

A probe was on to find the cause for fire mishap.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sabarimala
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Timeline of demonetisation case

Timeline of demonetisation case

 