Child dies after fall while fleeing from wild elephants

3-year-old boy dies of injuries after fall; father hurt while fleeing from wild elephant in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Kerala,
  • Aug 04 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A three-year-old boy died of injuries suffered in a fall when his father carrying him escaped from a wild elephant near a forest fringe tribal hamlet at Nelliyampathy near here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night when the boy with his father and other relatives were returning to their village, police said.

As they took to their heels on seeing the jumbo, Renish, son of Ramachandran from the 30 Acre Colony, fell down and was injured, they said. "The boy's father was also injured. The boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital," a police official told PTI. Police said investigations were on.

elephant

