30 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

As many as 30 convicts lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal near here have tested positive for coronavirus. Those tested positive have been quarantined at a separate block inside the prison.

Two prisoners who were lodged in Cuddalore prison tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Sources said the swab samples of 30 prisoners rendered positive on Friday and symptomatic prisoners inside the complex will be tested.

The largest prison complex in the country, Puzhal Central jail houses 850 inmates at present. There was no clarity on how the prisoners contracted the virus.

As many as 874 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The tally has now gone beyond 20,000.