3,018 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana, 10 more deaths

Telangana posted 3,018 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spurt so far, pushing the state's total infection count to 1.11 lakh. With 10 more fatalities the toll rose to 780, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 25.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpoation (GHMC) registered 475 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy 247, Medchal Malkajgiri 204), Nalgonda 190, Khammam 161, Warangal Urban 139 and other districts.

All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits. While the number of fresh infections has been more or less stable in the GHMC, they are witnessing a considerable rise in few districts, including Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Nizamabad in recent days.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state saw a marginal decline and stood at 0.69 per cent, while it was 1.84 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 85,223, while 25,685 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state was 76.30 per cent in the state, while it was 75.

92 per cent in the country. The bulletin said 61,040 samples were tested on August 25, the highest for a single day so far. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 10.82 lakhs. The samples tested per million population was 29,146, the bulletin added.