Over 315 relief camps were opened across Kerala and about 22,000 people were shifted to the camps till Friday.

The maximum number of people shifted to relief camps are from North Kerala districts of Wayanad and Malappuram— around 10,000 and 4,200 people respectively.

The Kerala government has released Rs 22 crore for immediate assistance.

The Kerala government has postponed the famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race scheduled to be held in Alappuzha on Saturday.