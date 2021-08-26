35% of new Covid-19 infections in Kerala are from households

About 35 per cent of the fresh Covid-19 infections being reported in Kerala are found to be from households.

A study by the Kerala Health Department in this regard highlighted the need to strictly follow Covid-19 social distancing measures inside homes.

It was found that about 35 per cent of the persons who are getting infected these days are getting infected from someone within the home only.

Health Minister Veena George said that it has been widely found that if one member of a family gets infected, all other members are also testing positive. "This is due to laxity in maintaining social distancing norms in homes," she said.

She also said that those lacking isolation facilities in their homes can use the Covid care facilities of the government. "In case one person in a house gets infected, all should wear mask and the infected persons should remain isolated," she said.

Health department sources said that many are roaming around freely after getting vaccinated. But there is a high risk of the vaccinated becoming Covid-19 carries to those in home, especially children who are yet to be vaccinated.