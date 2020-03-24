36 coronavirus cases recorded, Telangana mulling fever surveillance in entire state

Telangana health authorities are exploring the option of going for fever surveillance of all the people, in order to keep a check on the stacking cases of Covid-19 in the state.

On Tuesday, Telangana has reported another three cases taking its tally to 36.

10 among these patients are the Indonesian preachers found last week in Karimnagar.

Two among the rest – Telangana locals – are primary contact infections – one has caught the virus from foreign returned relative and another from the Indonesian group.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported its eighth positive case on Tuesday, from Chittoor district.

P8, male 25 years took the British Airways flight BA35, with seat no 30E, on March 18 from London. He then took a cab from Chennai to reach Srikalahasti on March 19.

P8 showed symptoms on March 23 and was admitted to RUIA Hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 bulletin said.

Details of the three new confirmed cases in Telangana …

P34 is 49 years, male, married, resident of Kokapet, Hyderabad with travel history

from London.

P35 is 39 years, female, married, resident of Chandanagar, Hyderabad with travel history from Germany.

P36 is 61 years, female, housewife, resident of Begumpet, Hyderabad with travel history from Saudi Arabia.

As per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s TV address, the state government under Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing a total lock in the state till mid-April.

Health officials said that containment process has been initiated in all the places where COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

Any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must also remain in strict home quarantine for 14 days, officials said.