36 coronavirus patients recover in Kerala, 2 fresh cases reported

Two new coronavirus cases in Kerala, tally now at 36

PTI
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

In a relief to Kerala, as many as 36 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease and only two fresh positive cases detected on Sunday, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The is the highest number of recovered patients for a single day in the state where a total of 179 had been cured with only two deaths reported due to COVID-19 so far.

With the two new cases from Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts, both with foreign travel history, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 194. Of the 36 recovered, Kasaragod, the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with the highest number of cases, accounted for a majority of 28 people who were cured of the virus infection, the Minister said.

"Out of the total 36 cured today, 28 are from Kasaragod, six from Malappuram, one each from Kozhikode and Idukki districts. As of now, there are 194 patients under treatment across various hospitals in the state. At least 179 were cured in Kerala till now," Shailaja said in a release.

The new patient from Pathanamthitta had arrived in the state from Sharjah in UAE and the other from Kannur had a travel history to Dubai, she said. A total of 1,16,941 people were under observation in the state out of which 816 in isolation wards of various hospitals, the release said. The state has till now sent 14,989 samples for testing.

